The PMMI Foundation and the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) awarded $5,000 in an educational scholarship to a deserving female student this past year. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, supports packaging education at U.S. colleges, universities and technical schools through the PMMI Foundation.

Katherine Bodenschatz from the University of Cincinnati was awarded the 2022 PPWLN scholarship. As an industrial design major, Bodenschatz has proven to be a future leader in the packaging and processing industry.

The application for the PPWLN Spring 2023 scholarship is now available, with a deadline of March 31st, 2023. View this scholarship and more at PMMI Foundation.

The PPWLN scholarship supports women interested in the packaging and processing industry with the $5,000 award going to a female student pursuing a career in the industry. Applying students must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, demonstrate leadership qualities and have a career plan in the engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or related field.

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 in academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, engineering and mechatronics at over 50 PMMI Education Partner programs throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“The PMMI Foundation scholarships are an investment in the future of our industry. We are very proud to support the next generation of leaders and recognize young women pursuing our industry,” says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “These scholarships reflect the students’ dedication to their studies and future career as well as the quality of the programs at PMMI Partner Schools. This is a bright opportunity that opens doors for tomorrow’s workforce, today.”

Since its inception in 1998, the PMMI Foundation has given more than $2.6 million to help ensure the future of the industry remains strong. In 2022 alone, through academic scholarships, travel assistance to industry trade shows and donation support, the PMMI Foundation impacted nearly 6,000 students.

Source: The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies