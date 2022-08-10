Hissho Sushi, one of the largest sushi distributors in the U.S., has "rolled in" a new partner—The Hatch Chile Co.—for the launch of its new Crunchy Hatch Chile Chicken Roll. The new roll is currently available in more than 1,000 locations nationwide including grocery stores, hospitals, and airports for a limited-time-only throughout the Hatch green chile harvest season.

Hissho Sushi, known for creating innovative and exciting sushi experiences and products, was inspired by the sweet, smoky flavors of Hatch green chiles and the opportunity to partner with a well-respected brand to create a roll fusing classic southwestern cuisine with traditional Japanese sushi.

The new roll features grilled chicken, cream cheese, and creamy avocado wrapped in rice and nori and topped with a salsa of Hatch green chiles, golden corn, red onion, chopped cilantro, and crispy fried onions. A finishing drizzle of Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha bring sweet heat.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Hatch Chile Co., and to continue to bring our customers never-before-tasted, innovative flavors,” said Dan Beem, CEO of Hissho Sushi. “Incorporating authentic Hatch chiles from New Mexico with our premium, hand-crafted sushi is truly a must-try fusion of flavors.”

“As the brand leader of superior quality New Mexican and Southwestern food products, we’re excited to partner with Hissho Sushi to bring authentic New Mexico green chile flavor to the sushi market,” said David Gregory, president of Hatch Chile Co., LLC. “We can’t wait for consumers to try Hissho Sushi’s new innovative roll featuring our HATCH Select diced green chiles.”

Now available to purchase through early October, the new Crunchy Hatch Chile Chicken roll retails at $9.99 and can be found at more than 1,000 locations nationwide.

Source: Hissho Sushi