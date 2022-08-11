The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), an advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced that registration for the 2022 FPA Fall Executive Conference is now open. The conference will be held on October 13, at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas. Registration is open to both FPA members and non-members.

This one-day conference will focus on industry-specific topics including updates on the global flexible packaging market; the European flexible packaging market; the polypropylene market; the FPA state advocacy program; FPA’s Emerging Leadership Council (ELC) activities; and an overview of the United Nations Treaty on Plastic Pollution.

Keynote speakers include:

David Robinson, NBA legend. “The Admiral” is living proof of the old adage that good things come to those who wait. Robinson was a star at the U.S. Naval Academy, earning All-American honors twice, and winning college basketball’s most prestigious honors, the Wooden and Naismith Awards, in his senior season – but waited two seasons before debuting in the NBA.

Anna Palmer, founder, CEO of Punchbowl News, best-selling author, and former co-author of POLITICO Playbook. Anna Palmer is a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about congressional leadership, the lobbying industry, presidential campaigns, and the politics of governing for more than 15 years.

Conference speakers include:

Lauren Aguilar, government affairs associate, Serlin Haley

Guido Aufdemkamp, executive director, Flexible Packaging Europe

Andy Hackman, principal lobbyist, Serlin Haley

Jonathan Quinn, director of market development and sustainability, Pregis

Esteban Sagel, principal, chemical and polymer market consultants

Clint Smith, BDAM, government & trade, Euromonitor International

Felipe Victoria, senior manager for international plastics policy, Ocean Conservancy

For more information on conference registration, hotel reservations, and the conference agenda, contact the association at (410) 694-0800 or visit flexpack.org.

Source: FPA