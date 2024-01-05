The Animal Agriculture Alliance is opening registration for its 2024 Stakeholders Summit, themed “Ready, Set, Solve! Advancing Animal Agriculture.” The 2024 summit is set for May 8–9 in Kansas City, Mo. Attendees should register by March 8 for the lowest rates, offering savings up to $100.

“The annual Stakeholders Summit is unique in its ability to bring together each link of the food supply chain to discuss emerging issues facing everyone from farmers and ranchers to retailers and food brands,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, president and CEO of the Animal Agriculture Alliance. “No matter where you sit in the supply chain, we’re all seeking ways to advance animal agriculture and getting our goals across the finish line. There’s no better place to discuss these challenges and opportunities than at the 2024 Summit where you’re surrounded by peers and stakeholders.”

Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership, a marketing and brand communications agency, will serve as moderator throughout the event. In her 20-year career, Lucey has personal experience in strategic public relations, marketing, branding and corporate communications for clients, companies and government institutions at a national and international level. She previously served as the director of communications and public relations for Dairy Alliance. She has held executive roles with U.S. and UK governments as vice consul, head of political, press and public affairs for the British Consulate General and as a media correspondent and director of communications for the U.S. government.

The Animal Agriculture Alliance thanks its 2024 summit sponsors: Farm Journal, Meatingplace, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, Watt Global Media, Cargill, Zoetis, American Feed Industry Association, Merck, Dairy Max, Farm Credit, National Pork Producers Council, Smithfield Foods, American Farm Bureau Federation, Cobb-Vantress Inc., National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Chicken Council, National Pork Board, Progressive Dairy, Trans Ova Genetics, Eggland’s Best and North Carolina Farm Bureau. For information on 2024 sponsorship opportunities still available, contact Logan Hall at lhall@animalagalliance.org.

For those who refer a friend to attend the 2024 summit who has never attended a previous summit and list the referrer's name as the person who recommended them when they register for the event, they will both be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card. Each referral will count as one entry, and there is no limit on the number of entries for referrers. The alliance will give away two $100 gift cards during the summit – one drawing for referrers and one drawing for those who were referred. All registrations for the in-person event with a listed referral made until online registration closes on May 3 will be entered. Both the referrer and the person referred must be registered to claim the gift card.

Interested parties can check the summit website for the most up-to-date information and follow the hashtag #AAA24 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the summit, email summit@animalagalliance.org or call 703-562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance