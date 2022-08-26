Restaurant employees at every level of an enterprise are essential to making the foods they serve safe. That’s why this year for National Food Safety Month (NFSM), ServSafe’s goal is to help everyone—from frontline food handlers to executives—focus on the skills and knowledge that create a culture of food safety.

Between August 29 and October 2, the experts at ServSafe will curate free content including checklists, white papers, posters, and webinars focused on essential skills at every level. These include:

Week 1 – Food Handler: Basic food safety checklists and cooking time & temperature guides

“The dining public should know that restaurants take food safety training seriously and are some of the safest businesses people frequent. National Food Safety Month is a way to bring that to the forefront for consumers,” said Sherman Brown, executive vice president of business services for the National Restaurant Association. “For more than 30 years, ServSafe has been the leader in preparing foodservice workers to deliver safe dining experiences for their guests, while also keeping themselves safe. With this content, we are helping operators and employees fortify their knowledge of food safety, while telling that story in their communities.”

NFSM, held annually in September, was created in 1994 by the National Restaurant Association to heighten awareness about the importance of food safety education. The 2022 NFSM is sponsored by Tork and Ecolab.

To join the NFSM conversation, follow ServSafe on Facebook and Twitter and use the hashtag #NFSM2022. For more information and weekly resources, visit FoodSafetyFocus.com.

Source: National Restaurant Association