Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first location in the state of Vermont on Wednesday, September 7. The new restaurant will be located at 69 Market Street, next to L.L.Bean, in Williston.

Franchise owner Thomas King will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, September 7 to Sunday, September 11 to support Essex High School. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Essex High School in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We can’t wait to bring Jersey Mike’s fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches to the state of Vermont,” said King. “I’m especially thrilled that the first location in the state will be in Williston. I feel like I’m coming home.”

Although King grew up in New Jersey (a frequent summer visitor of Jersey Mike’s original store in Point Pleasant), he spent winters in Waitsfield, Vermont, where his family has owned a house for more than 50 years. He graduated from the University of Vermont and spent summers in the area during that time.

After a career in finance and environmental work out in Colorado, King started working in the restaurant industry, most recently for Jersey Mike’s.

“My wife and I moved back to Vermont six months ago to open our own Jersey Mike’s,” King said. “We knew we needed to be back here. Jersey Mike’s brought us back.”

King said Jersey Mike’s philosophy, “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life” really resonated with him from the beginning and looks forward to helping Essex High School and other local charities and schools.

“We look forward to making a difference one sub at a time,” King said.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. The location can be contacted directly at 802-304-4155.

Source: Jersey Mike's Subs