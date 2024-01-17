Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced an Area Director and Development Agreement with Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators. Redberry was named Area Director for Canada with a development agreement to open 300 Jersey Mike’s restaurants across Canada by 2034 via a combination of Redberry-owned-and-operated stores and supported franchisee locations.

“We are proud to partner with Ken Otto and his team at Redberry,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc. “Their extensive history and reputation in the restaurant business are second to none. Also critical to our company is that they share the same culture and mission statement: to give and make a difference. They are committed to their team members and their local communities.”

This marks the first major international expansion for Jersey Mike’s in its 68-year history. Redberry will purchase the two existing Jersey Mike’s locations in Kitchener and London and will open five new Jersey Mike’s in Ontario in 2024, forming the foundation for rapid new store growth. The Kitchener and London locations will be completely remodeled in early 2024 to reflect Jersey Mike’s new image.

Redberry owns and operates 180-plus restaurant locations across Canada under the Burger King and Taco Bell brands. Now, together with Jersey Mike’s, Redberry has signed agreements for more than 600 additional restaurants.

“We’re thrilled that Jersey Mike’s entrusted us with bringing their iconic brand to Canada,” said Ken Otto, CEO of Redberry. “We resonated strongly with their culture, product, and mission, and are excited to ‘Make it Happen’ for both Jersey Mike’s and their Canadian fans.”

Otto said, “In addition to building our own Jersey Mike’s, growth will be accelerated by way of supporting other franchisees to join the Jersey Mike’s story in every province across Canada.”

Visit here for more information about franchising with Jersey Mike’s in Canada.

“Giving…making a difference in someone’s life” has been Jersey Mike’s mission from its beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023 alone, the chain raised a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local charities during its annual Month of Giving.

This strong foundation in philanthropy aligns with Redberry's mission to support and uplift local communities. Redberry has raised over $1 million dollars to support brand partner charitable initiatives. Redberry also sponsors a wide variety of local community initiatives throughout the year and is an active participant in the YMCA and University Co-op programs to offer jobs and career training.

Sources: Jersey Mike's Subs; Redberry