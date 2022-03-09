Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub this March to help local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5–12, 2022, in Orlando.

For the first time in the 12-year history of the company’s March Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators nationwide will support a single cause. Throughout March, customers can make donations through Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store. As added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

The fundraiser culminates with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales—not just profit—to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

Jersey Mike’s is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and it hopes to raise even more for the non-profit organization than last year’s record-breaking $15 million fundraising campaign. Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities since it began in 2011.

“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the U.S.—the Special Olympics USA Games. It is all part of a global movement using sports to end discrimination and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

Athletes will compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football, and many more.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area please visit the company's location listing by state.

Source: Jersey Mike's