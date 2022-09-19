Grubhub and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. announced that they are expanding their partnership to bring all of Bloomin' Brands concepts to the Grubhub Marketplace. All Bloomin' Brands concepts will be available on Grubhub for pickup or delivery, adding to the select Carrabba's Italian Grill locations already available on the platform.

More than 1,700 listings will be available across the country, including more than 1,000 restaurant locations and 700 virtual kitchens. Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Aussie Grill are currently available on Grubhub, with Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and virtual chicken tender brand, Tender Shack, becoming available soon.

"We want diners to come to Grubhub and be blown away by the number of choices to order from," said Liz Bosone, vice president of restaurant success at Grubhub. "We're excited to build on our relationship with Bloomin' Brands and expand our restaurant supply. Our 32 million diners across the country now get access to all of Bloomin's well-known and delicious portfolio of brands, driving even more orders and providing more earning opportunities for our delivery partners."

"This amplified partnership allows us to continue to expand our omni-channel off-premises approach and bring our well-known, favorite brands to even more guests," said Sheilina Henry, senior vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion and off-premises dining at Bloomin' Brands.

To celebrate the partnership, several offers are now available for new and existing diners exclusively through Grubhub for a limited time. New diners can receive up to 40% off orders of $40 or more at Outback Steakhouse and $15 off orders of $40 or more at Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill. New and existing diners are able to receive $5 off orders of $15 or more at Aussie Grill. Both pickup and delivery are available at participating locations.

Source: Grubhub