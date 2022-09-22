Oktoberfest is here, and that means it's time to don lederhosen and enjoy some seasonal fare.

7-Eleven Inc. has introduced the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, the convenience retailer's take on Germany's culinary staple, with a smokey, savory and cheesy twist. No need to travel to Deutschland to enjoy traditional Bavarian cuisine. Customers can snag this snack at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time.

7-Eleven's Smokey Cheddar Sausage — made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips — is the perfect addition to any German-inspired feast.

Nestled in a pillowy bun, this wurst can be topped with a variety of condiments and toppings in-store — like mustard, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions and more. Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Smokey Cheddar Sausage.

"We're excited to bring our customers another new, innovative menu item with the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, arriving just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations happening around the world," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. "Pair this wurst with a Bavarian-inspired side like our 7-Select Mini Twist Pretzels and you have a 'Wiesn' to party!"

Source: 7-Eleven, Inc.