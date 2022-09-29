The American Association of Meat Processors has announced a new, free webinar series dedicated to employee management. The series will feature Oliver Lee Mincey, a human resources and leadership practitioner and consultant. The first webinar, “How to Find Hell Yeah (Great) Talent” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 at 2pm EST.

Attracting the right talent to the right position is one of today’s top challenges for all companies. With rapid advancements in technology and the ongoing war-for-talent, today’s employers need to have a completely new skill set. This first webinar will help participants develop and implement the knowledge and skills to become successful in effectively recruiting in the digital era and understanding end-to-end candidate-centric recruitment funnels.

Learning objectives will include:

Creating a winning recruitment strategy: Define and optimize a business recruitment strategy that will help win the war for talent aligned with business goals and values.

Build an influential employer brand – tell better stories about your “why”: Use marketing techniques and storytelling to establish a unique employer value proposition and establish an influential employer brand.

Shape candidate-centric experiences: Putting the candidate at the heart of the recruitment process by creating a seamless candidate experience.

Use data-driven recruitment funnels: Leverage data and analytics to make smarter recruitment decisions and continuously optimize talent funnel; inexpensively employ applicant tracking system applications.

The one-hour course will also feature 30 minutes of Q&A and discussion. The webinar will be archived on the AAMP website for future access for members. Registration for the event is available here: https://bit.ly/3y27RUw.

Other webinars in this series will cover issues about employment from effective interviewing to retention strategies. They will be scheduled into early 2023.

Oliver Lee Mincey started his career in operations management honing his leadership and ability to manage the performance and results of large teams and complex business operations at some of the most admired companies in the world including The Coca-Cola Company, The Walt Disney Company, and NBC/Universal. In 2007, he was tapped for his natural talent in HR when he became the manager of training and development at a Six Flags park located in the San Francisco Bay Area. A few months later he was promoted to Human Resources Director supporting a team of over 2,000 employees, heading up training, recruiting and staffing, work- force optimization, employee relations, total rewards, and health and safety. Since then, he continued his career journey in various senior HR leadership roles for both mid-sized and multi-billion-dollar organizations including Live Nation Entertainment, Aramark, and Belcampo.

Today, Oliver Lee is co-founder of S+O Coaching LLC, a company that provides full employee life-cycle Human Resources consulting and coaching services with a focus on supporting small and mid-sized organizations.

For more information, visit aamp.com.

Source: AAMP