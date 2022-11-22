The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) is offering the second webinar in a series with HR expert Oliver Lee Mincey. "How to Evaluate & Select ‘Hell Yeah’ Talent" will take place at 2PM ET on Wednesday, November 30. The event is free. Register at https://bit.ly/3TslqEU.

How to design and implement a candidate-centric interview and selection process to hire 'Hell Yeah' job candidates

With careful preparation, employers can maximize the interview and selection process for both line level and professional roles. And, whether in a bustling metropolis or in a peaceful rural setting, crafting effective job descriptions, offering a great interview process and making a good impression on ideal candidates are important aspects of the process and overall success as an employer.

This 90-minute learning experience provides instructions on how to accomplish highly important talent acquisition and selection tasks and hire the very best people for a business no matter where and the size of the labor market.

Learning objectives

How to market open roles, no matter the job level, with a well-crafted job description.

Designing and implementing a candidate-centric interview process, including:

The key components and activities of a solid job interview and selection program



Preparing for the interview



Updated legal considerations on interviewing and hiring



The benefits of asking Behavioral-Based Interview Questions–S.T.A.R.



Create and deploy interviewing/selection teams

How to job offer and onboard great (Hell Yeah) candidates like a pro to increase the likelihood of a new hire showing up and getting up to speed (productive) in their new job.

Time for questions and answers (Q&A) to help put what attendees learned into immediate practice.

Additionally, the remainder of Oliver's webinar series is listed below. Each one will start at 2PM ET.

12/8/22 - Office Hours with Oliver (a free-flowing give-and-take between Oliver and attendees; participants are encouraged to ask any question and share their experiences)

1/18/23 - How to Coach Employees and Manage Their Performance

2/8/23 - How to Supercharge Recruitment, Performance, and Retention

2/15/23 - How to Build a Highly Engaged Team (No Quiet Quitting)

All the webinars, with the exception of the Office Hours discussion, will be archived on the AAMP website (www.aamp.com) and will be available for all members. Oliver’s first webinar, “How to Find Hell Yeah (Great) Talent,” is currently available.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors