The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) and the Indiana Meat Packers & Processors Association (IMPPA) are presenting a free webinar on Friday, Dec. 2, at 2:00 EST. “Grant Writing Basics and sam.gov” will feature Christi Southerland, managing partner at Prosperity Ag. Register for the webinar here: http://bit.ly/3VhIHKM.

The sam.gov/UEI registration is required by the USDA and other government entities for any financial assistance programs. This federal registration verifies an entity and enables the government to direct deposit funding into the registrants’ bank account. In preparation of upcoming federal grant programs, it is important for entities to begin this registration process now.

The sam.gov system has undergone changes in 2022, which can be confusing to those navigating the website. In an effort to best equip meat processors, this webinar will walk attendees through the registration process and discuss common issues and roadblocks. AAMP encourages attendees to review the walkthrough manual (available at https://www.aamp.com/Files/Sam-gov-walkthrough.pdf) and begin the registration process. Please come to this webinar with any questions or issues that are occurring to complete this process.

Christi Southerland is the managing partner at Prosperity Ag, working with clients throughout the United States. With a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University, Christi offers over 15 years of experience in the energy and agriculture sector. With a passion for agriculture and rural communities, she enjoys helping clients find solutions and navigating them to success.

Since 2007, Prosperity Ag has offered full-service consulting in the areas of grant writing, guaranteed loans and general grant administration. Prosperity professionals work closely with state and federal agency contacts to help applicants develop loans and general grant administration. Prosperity endeavors to strengthen communities, empower entrepreneurs and foster growth on farms and for businesses. With more than 900 successful grants in 38 states, funding for these awards has yielded nearly $60 million.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors, Indiana Meat Packers & Processors Association