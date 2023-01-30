The American Association of Meat Processors and HR expert Oliver Lee Mincey of S+O Coaching LLC are teaming up for a webinar on February 8. This event, the fourth webinar between the two, will help focus on the process of welcoming new employees to a team. “How to Retain and Engage New Employees Through Great Onboarding” will start at 2:30 Eastern Time and run for 90 minutes.

Graphic courtesy of AAMP. Image of Olive Lee Mincey courtesy of S+O Coaching.

Once recruited and hired, how does an employee who just walked through your company’s doors become satisfied with their new job, perform better, be all in (engaged) and have a lower intent to quit? This can be done by developing and implementing a highly effective new employee onboarding program.

There are a variety of approaches to onboarding new team members based on an organization’s culture.

The goal of a great onboarding program should be to introduce foundational elements that employees can build on throughout their career — those that influence their performance over decades, not quarters. In fact, studies have shown that onboarding activities lead to positive outcomes for new employees. These include higher job satisfaction, better job performance, greater organizational commitment (high engagement and less "quiet quitting") and reduction in occupational stress and intent to quit.

In this 90-minute live online coaching experience, attendees will gain the instructions and tools needed to create an effective onboarding program in a company. Learning topics include:

The four pillars of a great onboarding program

The five questions to answer for every new employee to have a successful onboarding program and better ensure their success

The new employee onboarding checklist and how to implement it right away

To register for this free event, click on the following link: https://bit.ly/webinar020823.

This webinar is available for all meat industry professionals. AAMP members will be able to access a recording of the webinar in the members-only section of the association website, www.aamp.com.

AAMP regularly hosts webinars that are designed to provide business strategies to small meat processors or inform them of the latest industry developments. Webinars coming in future months are: