Maple Leaf Foods Inc. confirmed that it has completed construction of its new, state of the art, value-added poultry plant in London, Ontario, slightly ahead of schedule. Equipment testing has begun and new people are being hired to enable production start-up on schedule in Q4 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving this important milestone ahead of schedule in a very challenging environment," said Michael H. McCain, chief executive officer. "As we get closer to commercial production, we know we are well on our way toward realizing the benefits and returns on this $772 million strategic investment. We expect the plant to generate approximately $100 million annually of incremental Adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis once production is fully ramped up around the end of 2023. This landmark investment in one of the largest, most technologically advanced poultry processing facilities in the world, is yet another example of how Maple Leaf Foods is strategically positioned to serve growing markets, while remaining true to its sustainability commitments."

Chicken continues to be the most consumed and fastest growing meat protein in Canada, offering versatility, nutrition, and a lower environmental footprint. There is particularly high demand for raised without antibiotics and halal chicken products, categories where Maple Leaf Foods has a strong collection of national brands, including Maple Leaf Prime and Mina. With a footprint of 660,000 square feet, or the equivalent of over 11 football fields, combined with innovation and technology, the London Poultry plant provides Maple Leaf Foods flexibility and capacity to meet growing demand.

"Our investment in industry-leading food safety, environmental, and animal care technologies will allow us to efficiently deliver a premium mix of value-add poultry products to meet steadily growing consumer demand, while also strengthening Canada's food system and advancing our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth," said Curtis Frank, president and chief operating officer. "London Poultry is truly a next generation plant that exemplifies Maple Leaf Foods' approach to delivering shared value for all stakeholders."

A key part of the planning through start up is building up the operations team. Maple Leaf Foods expects to hire about 600 people by the end of 2022 and will employ about 1600 people once the plant is operating at full capacity. In addition to recruiting new team members, the company is also working with existing team members who wish to transfer over from legacy poultry plants as these legacy operations are rolled into London Poultry.

The next Maple Leaf in-person community career fair is being held on Saturday, October 29 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at RBC Place – 300 York St, London, ON N6B 1P8. Alternatively, interested candidates are also invited to check out the posting and apply online here.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods