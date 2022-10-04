The Bellinger Foundation has announced its Food Safety Seminar on Saturday, October 15, to be held in conjunction with the Weekend Celebration of a Living Legend: Dr. Gary Smith, a preeminent professor, mentor, researcher, meat judge/coach, and innovator in the meat industry.

The Meat Industry Seminar will be held at the St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio, TX, and feature an impressive lineup of over ten speakers and moderators from organizations including the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, FSIS, USDA, and Tyson Foods.

The moderated panel discussions will include:

Innovation – Advancing Food Safety Through Technology and Commitment to Culture.

Moderator: Ashley Lembke, VP food safety & QA, American Foods Group

Panelists:

Barb Masters, VP regulatory policy, food and agriculture, Tyson Foods

Kirby Childs, VP food safety and technical resources, Greater Omaha Packing

Sheldon Hanna, director of food safety, Smithfield Foods

Sustainability – Driving Efficiency and Productivity – How Sustainable Practices and the Use of Data Advance Business Outcomes.

Moderator: Julie Anna Potts, president, CEO, North American Meat Institute

Panelists:

Mark Moshier, Arrowsight

Andy Curliss, SAS

Bill Thoni, board of directors, US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef

Government Regulations – Collaborating Through Change – How Federal Policy Shapes the Future.

Moderator: Carmen Rottenberg, managing director, Groundswell Strategy

Panelists:

Dr. Phillip Bronstein, assistant administrator USDA, FSIS

Bucky Gwartney, international marketing specialist USDA, AMS

“By attending this seminar, those in the food industry will have the opportunity to learn about today’s most critical food safety issues, and also help us to celebrate the career of meat-industry expert Dr. Gary Smith, and further his legacy via the Gary ’68 & Kay Smith Intercollegiate Meat Judging Team Excellence Endowment at Texas A&M University,” said John Bellinger, CEO of FSNS, who will host the honorary event.

For the complete food safety seminar agenda, speakers, and panelists, and to register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/DrGarySmith.

For more information or questions about this event, contact Ayruvi Moos at ayruvi.moos@bellingerfamilyltd.com.

Source: Bellinger Foundation