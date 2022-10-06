SNA is now responsible for Surdry’s sales, service, and support operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The new company will exhibit Surdry’s equipment and technologies at this year’s PACK EXPO, in Chicago, from October 23–26, in booth N-5042.

Surdry S.L., located in Abadiano, Spain, has announced that its subsidiary in the U.S., Surdry America LLC, will transfer its business operations to Surdry North America LLC (SNA) located in Wichita, Kansas. SNA will be the primary sales, service and support office for Surdry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Along with a technically competent sales team, SNA will have centralized parts management, local service response and dedicated project management resources for elevating the customer experience.

Surdry is a company exclusively dedicated to manufacturing retorts for shelf-stable foods since its inception in 1981 and is a business for sterilization of food and beverage products in cans, jars, pouches, trays, tetra recart, or any other type of “retortable” container. A key milestone in the history of Surdry is the invention of the Steam & Water Spray Retort (SWS), which is an industry standard in North America and is highly regarded for its multiple benefits and versatility.

“We are excited about our new initiative with SNA,” commented Jose Bertomeu, managing director of Surdry. “We have been building retorts for the North American market for over 30 years. We have found a team who knows this retort market well and will continue to provide our existing customer base with exceptional service and support.”

Julian Stauffer, CEO at Surdry North America, points out that his team has been operating in the retort packaging space for many years and is looking forward to being a major part of Surdry’s future success in North America.

“We believe this success will come from taking excellent care of our existing customer base and that the foundational retort brand and its technologies will grow from there,” Stauffer said.

