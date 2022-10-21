Da Cheng Vegetarian Food Inc. of El Monte, CA, is recalling its 45 case of "vegan drumsticks" because they may contain undeclared egg protein. People who have allergies to egg protein run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled vegan drumsticks were distributed to restaurants, one distributor in Houston, Texas, and one retail store in Orange County in Southern California.

The product comes in a 6.6 pound, clear plastic package marked with DaCheng logo all across the bag. The expiration date is 09/23/2023 printed on the label along with the ingredients.

One case of allergic reaction to egg protein was reported.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg protein-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg protein. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by manufacturer’s negligence on production assembly line. Their employee used the wrong ingredient when mixing the materials together that caused this issue. The employee is no longer with the manufacturer’s company anymore.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 6.6 pounds packages of vegan drumsticks are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 626-444-4980.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration