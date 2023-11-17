Raw SeaFoods Inc. of Fall River, Mass., is recalling Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers due to undeclared sesame and milk allergens. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame and/or milk may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was sold in the seafood department of Whole Foods Market stores nationwide from Aug. 25 through Nov. 15, 2023. This product was sold from the seafood service case, wrapped in paper or prepackaged in clear trays displaying PLU 56228:

Only the Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers with the PLU code 56228 and sell by dates Sept. 11 through Nov. 19, 2023, are impacted.

The problem was discovered after a vendor reported visible sesame seeds present on the product. An investigation is currently underway to discover the cause. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to sesame or milk should not consume the product. Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may contact Raw SeaFoods Inc. at 508-673-0111 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Raw SeaFoods Inc. is taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration