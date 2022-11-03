The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) elected its association officers and members of the board of directors for 2022-2023 at its annual board of directors meeting on October 15, 2022.

Kevin Schwab, executive vice president/chief customer officer sales & marketing, The Pictsweet Company, has been elected to serve a second term as chairman of the board. Schwab has served on the board of directors from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2012 to 2022. He served as chairman-elect from 2019-2021. Schwab is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins.

Other officers announced at the meeting were: Neil Ritchey, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, chairman-elect; Tracy Aquila, Southeastern Grocers, secretary; Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco, Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, treasurer; Tye Anthony, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), vice chairman – frozen and Joey Bates, Harris Teeter, vice chairman – refrigerated.

Newly elected to the board of directors were: Bryan Chartrand, Acosta Sales & Marketing; Parag Shah, The Giant Company; Clinton Wilson, Sargento Foods; Shawn Darmody, Target Corporation; and Teresa Whitney, Albertsons Companies.

Re-elected to the board of directors were: Jim Buchta, CROSSMARK; Tony Caloroso, Schraad Sales & Marketing; Angie Christos, Tyson Foods; Derek DeMuth, Ajinomoto Foods North America; Joe Mueller, Kellogg Company; and David Panter, Associated Food Stores.

Source: NFRA