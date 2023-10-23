The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association elected its officers and members of the board of directors for 2023-24 at its Annual Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 7, 2023.

Neil Ritchey, vice president, consumer brands, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, has been elected to serve as chairman of the board. Ritchey has served on the board of directors since 2013 and served as chairman-elect from 2022-23. Ritchey is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins.

Other officers announced at the meeting were:

Tracy Aquila, Southeastern Grocers, chairman-elect

Bill Kynast, Chobani Global Holdings, secretary

Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, treasurer

Tye Anthony, Associated Wholesale Grocers, vice chairman-frozen

Tony Battaglia, Lactalis American Group, vice chairman-refrigerated.

Newly elected to the board of directors were:

Richard Akins, Harris Teeter

Lindsey Hickey, Simek’s

Mike Ridenour, UNFI

Zak Lowe, Land O’Lakes Foods.

Re-elected to the board of directors were:

Bob Brown, Jewel-Osco

Tom Robaczewski, Bimbo Bakehouse

Kellie Shetlar, Conagra Brands.

