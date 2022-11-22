OMAHA, Neb. -- Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. casts a wide net to round out its diverse staff, who speak more than 15 languages and represent more than 30 nations. “People here are the foundation of our success, and because of that we are really aggressive out there in the market when it comes to trying to get the best people to come and work for us,” says Vice President of Human Resources Mohsine Gdid, who shares some thoughts on how the company’s compensation, benefits and recruitment efforts help secure its workforce. Look for more about Greater Omaha Packing's employee engagement and retention efforts — along with the company's major expansion project — in The National Provisioner's upcoming December e-magazine.