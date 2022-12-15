OMAHA, Neb. — Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. got started with a major facility expansion this fall, aiming to fulfill its customers' needs for expanded production. “One of those needs that customers are asking for is further fabricated and increased processed items,” said Mike Drury, president of Greater Omaha Packing. “In particular, we’re expanding our ground beef capabilities.”

The effort will enable Greater Omaha Packing to boost its processing capacity from around 250,000 pounds of ground beef daily to almost 450,000 pounds of ground beef a day, Drury said.

