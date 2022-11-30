Jersey Mike’s Subs recently raised over $3.6 million for Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

With this donation, in the past two years, Jersey Mike’s has donated more than $11 million to Feeding America, helping provide over 110 million meals* through the organization’s nationwide network of 200 local member food banks.

“With the help of our customers in communities across the nation, to date, Jersey Mike’s has provided over 110 million meals for families in need,” said Peter Cancro, founder and chief executive officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Raising up together, we always make a difference.”

The weekend of Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, Jersey Mike’s donated 20 percent of sales to Feeding America.

“In our fight against hunger, Feeding America is grateful for partners like Jersey Mike’s, whose ongoing commitment will help us to better serve our neighbors,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive officer of Feeding America.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Sources: Jersey Mike's Subs; Feeding America