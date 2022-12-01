Tyson Foods continues its commitment to addressing hunger by donating protein to communities in need. More than 160,000 pounds of free protein was distributed to tribal nations near the company’s U.S.-based poultry facilities, providing nearly 640,000 meals* to local tribal citizens families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Volunteers from partnering tribes, including Quapaw Nation, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Cherokee Nation, joined Tyson Foods team members to help distribute 10-and-20 pounds boxes of free protein through drive-through donation events. Additionally, in response to the recent storms that impacted the Broken Bow and Idabel, Okla., communities, the company donated more than 100,000 pounds of protein to support the community and Choctaw Nation tribal citizens.

“We are glad to partner with Tyson Foods to help our tribal members in their time of need,” said Chief Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “We appreciate Tyson recognizing the unique struggles of families living in food deserts throughout the Choctaw Nation and making strides in relieving them.”

Each partnering tribe received 40,000-pound truckloads of protein from Tyson Foods for tribal citizens on reservations surrounding Tyson Foods facilities. Representatives with the company were also available for anyone with questions about open positions at the nearby operations facilities.

“With approximately 1,500 team members who are Native American, First Nations and Indigenous People at Tyson Foods, it’s important to identify opportunities for them to connect, engage and celebrate their culture,” said Paul E. Davis, chief equity, inclusion & diversity officer at Tyson Foods. “We are using this time to support our team members, offer assistance to partnering tribes, and build our relationships with the Indian Nations near our operations.”

The donations are another example of the company’s ongoing nationwide philanthropy efforts, headlined by a recent commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks to provide greater access to protein in communities facing hunger. Since 2006, Tyson Foods has donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks across the country.

“We know during the holidays many of our families are gathering and preparing meals. We thank our friends at Tyson Foods for this generous donation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

*Tyson estimates that 4 ounces of protein equates to one meal.

Source: Tyson Foods, Inc.