Tyson Foods is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein, the equivalent of approximately 404,000 servings, to help support people impacted by the wildfires in Maui and surrounding areas. Tyson estimates one pound of protein is equal to four servings of protein.

The product will be donated to one of the company's customers, Hawaii-based Foodland Supermarket, for distribution to area nonprofit organizations such as the Maui Food Bank and Hawaii Food Bank.

"As we see the continued impact of the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, Tyson Foods remains committed to supporting impacted communities in times of need," said Tim Grailer, senior director, business operations for Tyson Foods. "We are committed to doing our part in helping the residents of Hawaii and those on the ground by providing support."

The wildfires burned more than 2,500 acres across multiple historic towns and destroyed many homes and businesses. The devastation prompted local chefs to volunteer their culinary skills to form cook teams and prepare Tyson brand products for the community. As the state of Hawaii moves into the recovery phase, Tyson Foods will continue to provide protein to support those in need.

Tyson Foods is committed to responding when disaster strikes in or near the communities where they operate. Learn more about the Meals that Matter disaster relief program here.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.