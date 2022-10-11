Cobb-Vantress donated over 24,000 pounds of protein to the Manna Center in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, as part of its commitment to supporting hunger relief and the local community. The donation included chicken, along with turkey and salami products. The Manna Center provides food and clothing assistance to those in need, and this donation is equivalent to more than 40,000 meals for people in Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma.

The Cobb contribution stems from the internal Miles That Matter (MTM) program. For every mile a Cobb team member accumulates by walking, running, biking, swimming, etc., the organization donates a pound of protein to support hunger relief.

“Cobb has a history of helping those in need,” said Trevor Gies, senior marketing manager at Cobb and MTM chapter lead. “Cobb contributed over 20,000 pounds of protein to the Manna Center to help support the region during an especially critical time in 2021. Over the years, Cobb has donated food and hours of volunteer time to help support Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma residents in need.”

The goal of the program is to expand, eventually donating protein or proceeds to local communities around the world. This year’s donation includes miles and kilometers collected by the global Cobb team in North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

“I am so proud of our partnership with the Manna Center in Siloam Springs,” said Rex Dickey, chaplain at Cobb. “Cobb’s contribution of over 24,000 pounds of protein will not only serve Siloam Springs residents but will also be dispersed to several other community pantries and distributed to families across the region in Watts, Colcord, West Siloam Springs and Gentry Arkansas, as well as Oklahoma.”

“The Manna Center is very blessed to be in a community where businesses and industries get directly involved in the mission of feeding families in need,” said Marla Sappington, executive director of the Manna Center. “Cobb has been a great partner for many years, and this donation of protein helps put nutritious food in the hands of many families. The Manna Center’s outreach pantries and community programs feed as many as 800 families each week. Without the support of great companies like Cobb, this assistance would end.” “Making protein accessible is core to what we do every day,” said Dickey. “We look forward to continuing to support the Manna Center and our community in the years to come.”

Cobb encourages others in the community to visit themannacenter.org and join the effort to address food insecurity.

Source: Cobb-Vantress, LLC.