Smithfield Foods donated 30,000 pounds of protein, enough for 120,000 servings, to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to help fight food insecurity in Hampton Roads during the holidays.

The donation, which included hams, bacon, lunch meat and smoked sausage, is part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes program.

“Providing for the needs of our food insecure neighbors is a 365-day-a-year job,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Smithfield Foods has always been a generous partner and good neighbor in our mission to eliminate hunger. A large gift is especially meaningful at this time of year when families should be celebrating the holiday season, not worrying about finding food to put on their tables.”

“The holiday season can be stressful, and no one should have to worry about their next meal,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “We are committed to fighting food insecurity across the country, and we’re honored to be able to serve our local community in this meaningful way.”

Following the food donation event, Smithfield volunteers packed bags for the foodbank’s school BackPack Program, which distributes nutritious food to children at the end of the school day.

Smithfield has donated hundreds of millions of protein servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states since 2008 through its Helping Hungry Homes program. In October, Smithfield delivered thousands of servings of food to victims of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, and has donated nearly 5 million pounds of protein in 2022. The company also contributed $2 million to Ukraine crisis relief efforts earlier this year.

More information on Smithfield's ongoing work to strengthen and feed local communities is available here.

Source: Smithfield Foods; Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore