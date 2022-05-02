, the

, and the

delivered a nearly 30,000-pound truckload of protein to

following a joint-pledge to donate for every point scored by

and

during the 2021-2022 football season.

The donation marks the third consecutive year of the college football-themed partnership between Smithfield, UPPA and the Fredette Family Foundation to fight hunger and support Utah Food Bank’s work to fight hunger statewide.

“One in seven children in Utah face food insecurity,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank. “We are incredibly grateful that this program generates nutritious protein donations to help us feed families facing hunger while driving awareness of the significant need that exists in our communities.”

“On behalf of UPPA, we are proud to work with Smithfield, the Utah Food Bank and pork farmers across the state to provide this important donation to Utah families in need,” said Jim Webb, president-elect, Utah Pork Producers Association. “Too often Utahns suffer because they do not have access to a nutritious meal. Our farmers are committed to raising healthy pork products and working with community leaders so that Utahns do not have to go without a healthy protein option.”

“Food, football and community go hand-in-hand,” said Jonathan Toms, community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “We can’t think of a better way to close the Cougar and Aggie football season than by coming together to fight hunger in our Utah communities.”

Helping Communities is one of seven featured pillars in Smithfield’s industry-leading sustainability program spanning initiatives to promote animal care, diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental stewardship, food safety and quality, health and wellness, helping communities and worker health and safety. The company has donated hundreds of millions of protein servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs through Helping Hungry Homes, its signature hunger relief initiative, since 2008.

Source: Smithfield Foods, Inc.