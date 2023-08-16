Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Kroger, donated 30,000 pounds of protein to Gleaners Food Bank to help fight hunger in central Indiana. The donation, which included Smithfield bacon and ham, will provide 120,000 servings to food-insecure individuals in Gleaners’ 21-county service area.

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, was on hand at the event prior to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Indianapolis to help raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity.

“I’m proud to stand with Smithfield and Kroger in the fight against hunger,” Almirola said. “This donation will provide access to high-quality, nutritious food for people who need assistance. With so much energy and excitement during race weekend, it’s important for us to take a step back and remember these important issues in our community.”

“Smithfield is keenly aware of the issues of hunger and food insecurity, and the role we can play as part of the solution,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield. “On behalf of our hundreds of employees in Indiana, we’re joining together with our incredible partners Gleaners and Kroger to make a real impact for those experiencing hunger.”

“As a member of the Gleaners board, I’m grateful for this donation from our friends at Smithfield,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger’s central division. “It will mean so much to the thousands of Hoosiers the food bank serves across central Indiana and is a perfect partnership for Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste hunger relief plan. We thank Smithfield for making such a difference in the lives of the people we serve.”

“Protein is greatly desired by the neighbors we serve,” said Fred Glass, president and CEO of Gleaners. “Protein donations like these, along with bulk fresh and frozen protein that we process in our USDA certified protein repack room, provide neighbors with needed servings of highly nutritious foods. With need increasing and food costs still very high, this donation will allow our neighbors to create balanced meals for their families.”

Helping Hungry Homes, Smithfield’s signature hunger relief program, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico, since 2008. In 2022, the company donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative reflects the company’s commitment to build a more resilient, equitable and sustainable food system that improves access to affordable, fresh food for everyone — for generations to come. Kroger donated 94 million pounds of surplus food to Feeding America’s network of food banks and agency partners in 2021 and is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.