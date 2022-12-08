Buitoni, a leading national brand in the refrigerated pasta and sauce categories, announces new flavors of refrigerated ravioli featuring innovative twists on familiar dishes. Adding even more convenient meal solutions to consumers' dinner rotations, the ravioli are ready in just six minutes and filled with familiar flavors inspired by classic pizza toppings and Italian restaurant favorites like Pepperoni & Cheese and Chicken Parmesan, now available, with additional varieties launching soon.

A dinnertime staple, pasta is enjoyed weekly by over 50 percent of Americans, and more than 75 percent agree that they are interested in trying new varieties, according to the Mintel US Pasta and Noodles Market Report 2022. The new Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli and Chicken Parmesan Ravioli varieties shake up pasta night, offering consumers a fresh new way to savor their favorite American-Italian dishes.

Reminiscent of America's #1 pizza topping, the Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli combine smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Seasoned breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce and grated cheese come together in one bite in the Chicken Parmesan Ravioli.

"We're excited to bring consumers a fresh take on Italian-inspired dishes that reflect the tastes and preferences of consumers here in the United States," said Graham Corneck, president and CEO of Buitoni Food Co.. "Perfect for serving any time - from Sunday game day to a weeknight meal in a pinch after a busy day at work or school - these new flavors combine the ease and quality consumers expect from Buitoni with the delicious flavors of their favorite meals, all available from the comfort of their own kitchen."

Like all Buitoni pastas, the ravioli line is found in the refrigerated aisle. With 13 grams of protein per serving, the large raviolis are packed with generous filling for a full flavor experience. Each 20-ounce package feeds a family of four with a robust flavor experience. The new items are currently available at select Kroger, Mariano's, Dillons, King Soopers, Fry's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Smith's, Food 4 Less, Albertson's and Safeway stores, with expanded distribution slated for 2023 and a suggested retail price of $8.99 USD.

The new Chicken Parmesan Ravioli and Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli will add to an expanding line of Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces. Recent Buitoni innovations include Ravioli with Impossible Beef Made From Plants and Ravioli with Impossible Italian Sausage Made From Plants, and new pesto varieties including Spinach and Artichoke Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto and Spicy Red Pepper Pesto.

Learn more about Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces at Buitoni.com.

Source: Buitoni Food Co.