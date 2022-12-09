GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just, Inc., is announcing that Huber’s Butchery, one of Singapore’s premier producers and suppliers of high-quality meat products, will become the first butchery in the world to sell and serve cultivated meat. With the introduction of the latest version of GOOD Meat’s cultivated chicken, the family-owned and operated business is thrilled to add a new, locally produced offering to its display case and bistro menu.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 10, invited guests will get an early taste of the cultivated chicken dishes that will be available weekly starting in January for in-restaurant dining by reservation, while supplies last. The special preview coincides with the second anniversary of GOOD Meat’s historic launch in Singapore and follows last month’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, where the company’s chicken was enjoyed by global climate leaders, media and members of civil society for the first time outside of Singapore.

“Offering this new approach to making meat at a butchery is another historic moment in the long road to making our food system more delicious and sustainable. I’m very proud to partner with the Huber’s team to give people a whole new way to experience our cultivated chicken in the new year,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.

“When we founded our butcher shop, we made it our mission to provide top quality and exceptional tasting meat products with the highest food safety standards at an affordable price. Partnering with GOOD Meat is in keeping with that vision and the realities of our ever-changing food system,” said Huber’s Butchery managing director Ryan Huber. “Cultivated meat could be one of the solutions to over-farming due to increased population size and density and an increase in animal protein consumption in many parts of the world,” added Executive Director Andre Huber.

GOOD Meat’s partnership with Huber’s is the latest in a series of announcements for the company. GOOD Meat won regulatory approvals for its chicken in Singapore in November 2020 and December 2021. It remains the only cultivated meat producer in the world with the ability to sell to consumers. Since launchin, the company’s chicken has been featured on menus at local fine dining establishments, roadside hawker stalls and via foodpanda, Asia's leading food and grocery delivery platform.

Sources: Eat Just, Inc.; GOOD Meat