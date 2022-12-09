Maple Leaf Foods and the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") are announcing funding for four $15,000 scholarships to be awarded in the summer of 2023. These scholarships are in recognition of the extraordinary contribution of David Emerson, Wallace McCain, Purdy Crawford and W. Geoffrey Beattie as past chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods' Board of Directors.

Scholarships will be awarded to candidates with strong academic records, who are pursuing research that aligns with the Centre's goal to structurally reduce food insecurity, and whose research is feasible, methodologically rigorous and will contribute to the body of knowledge on food insecurity in Canada. Masters and PhD students who are conducting thesis research on risk factors and interventions to address food insecurity are encouraged to apply.

"These scholarship students will contribute to our understanding of food insecurity, a critical health and social issue that affects one in six households in Canada," said Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods. "They will also enable academic researchers to pursue a field vital to advancing social, health and equity. We're grateful to the Centre's independent directors, who will conduct a rigorous review to award these scholarships to high impact research projects."

Scholarship applications will be due on Feb. 10th, 2023. This marks the fourth year of the Scholarship in Food Insecurity program, which has financially supported nine master's and PhD students since 2019. To learn more about these students and their research, or to learn about the scholarship awards process, visit the Centre's Scholarships webpage: www.feedopportunity.com/apply-for-funding/scholarships/.

