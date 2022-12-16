Nord Drivesystems will be showcasing their innovative meat and poultry drive solutions at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) Jan. 24–26 in Atlanta, Georgia. Nord’s food processing and packaging solutions focus on precise, dynamic control for conveyor systems, reliable performance and compliance with strict hygiene standards for wash-down environments.

Nord will be displaying these specialized solutions at booth BC-10127:

Smooth surface gear units and motors

Smooth surface gear units are a corrosion-resistant and wash-down-ready solution for applications where sanitation and cleanliness are essential. The high-strength, aluminum-alloy housing provides an easy-to-clean surface with additional protection measures such as potted terminal boxes, Quadralip seals, condensation drain holes and moisture-resistant varnished dipped windings to keep moisture and unwanted debris from entering the gear unit. Smooth surface gear unit options include a range of Nordbloc.1 inline gear units, 93.1 helical bevel gear units and Minicase gear units. Motor options include the HM and HMT series—the HM series features a variety of protective coatings and finishes, while the HMT series are treated with nsd tupH.

nsd tupH sealed surface conversion system

Nord’s patented nsd tupH treatment is a solution for challenging environmental conditions. The chemical process transforms the physical properties of the gear unit’s aluminum-alloy housing to create a surface that is up to 7 times stronger than the original material, resistant to contact corrosion from acids and alkalis and, unlike paint, will not flake or chip. When compared to stainless steel, nsd tupH provides a lightweight, cost-effective alternative that is more readily available in a greater selection of gear unit options.

Overhead conveyor drives

Overhead conveyor drives are a specialized solution designed for the unique applications of the food and beverage industry. They feature heavy-duty construction for high overhung load capacity, a Unicase housing for reliable operation and a spread bearing design with dry cavity for optimized oil leakage protection. Designed with a mounting flange and output shaft that easily drop into industry standard footprints, overhead conveyor drives deliver a low total cost of ownership while providing high efficiency and easy maintenance for food processing plants around the world.



Screw Conveyor Package

Nord’s Screw Conveyor Package offers a compact and cost-effective drive solution without inefficient and hazardous top motor mounts, pulleys, belts or guards. The design features a directly coupled gearmotor or standard Nema C-face adapter in either a parallel or right-angle gear unit version for easier system maintenance, increased reliability and more direct torque transfer. The complete package also includes versatile flange options with multiple bolt patterns, 3-hole or 2-hole tapered Cema drive shafts, a Quadrilip seal system for oil leakage protection and material evacuation ports.



IE5+ synchronous motors/DuoDrive integrated gear unit/motor

IE5+ synchronous motors are characterized by their exceptionally high efficiency in a compact, hygienic design. The non-ventilated variant (N-Design) features smooth surfaces for high corrosion resistance and easy cleaning in wash-down areas and can be supplied with IP69K surface treatment or nsd tupH Sealed Surface Conversion for additional protection. With high-efficiency performance and low-maintenance requirements, users can experience energy savings, reduced system variants and lower operating costs.

The DuoDrive integrated gear unit/motor design combines a high-efficiency IE5+ motor with a single-stage helical gear unit to create a solution with an optimized system efficiency, high power density and full Plug-&-Play capability. Industry-standard mounting dimensions and a smooth, wash-down aluminum-alloy housing enable easy cleaning and installation, and the product can additionally be treated with IP69K surface treatment or nsd tupH sealed surface conversion.

Nordac On/On+ variable frequency drives

Nordac On/On+ variable frequency drives were developed for the special requirements of horizontal conveyor technology and for use with IE5+ motors (Nordac On+). They feature an integrated Ethernet interface, full Plug-&-Play capabilities for fast commissioning, Posicon integrated positioning mode for high precision and PLC functionality for drive-related functions.

Nordac On/On+ VFD’s can be wall- or motor-mounted and feature protection class IP55 or IP66.

To learn more about the Nord products featured at IPPE, visit https://digital-trade-fair.nord.com/en-us/ippe.