The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture has been awarded $925,000 through the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service Emerging Markets Program. The Emerging Markets Program helps organizations promote exports of U.S. agricultural products to developing countries with strong growth potential.

“We are excited for NASDA members to engage in critical discussions to support global market development and strengthen bilateral trade relationships,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said.

NASDA will use this funding to conduct market research in emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Africa and organize outbound trade missions for state department of agriculture leaders to learn about the markets and engage in discussions with relevant parties in each country.

“NASDA members understand how important it is to spread the message about the value and quality of U.S. products and the benefits of innovation around the world. The first step in earning strong trading partners is establishing open communication and stewarding international relationships,” McKinney said. “We are appreciative of our partnership with USDA FAS that now enables us to embark on this mission and champion the federal government’s vision for international trade.”

The research will be used to develop reports on the perception of U.S. agriculture, consumer preferences and non-tariff barriers to market access. NASDA will sponsor up to five members on outbound trade missions to the selected countries, where they will have discussions with government officials, industry leaders and agricultural producers. The goal is to identify non-tariff barriers, establish partnerships with groups in the region and strengthen relationships that will increase market access for U.S. agriculture.

Source: NASDA; USDA FAS; Emerging Markets Program (USDA FAS)