Jon Doughty has been appointed regional sales manager, covering the Northeast portions of the United States for Dorner. Doughty will be working with sales channel partners and key accounts to grow the company’s industrial, automation and sanitary conveyor business within his region.

Doughty comes to Dorner with more than 25 years of material handling experience, holding various sales, engineering and project management titles. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join a world-class organization like Dorner,” Doughty said. “Dorner has an unparalleled reputation throughout the industries it serves and I’m looking forward to working with our customers and channel network throughout the Northeast.”

Doughty lives in Souderton, Pennsylvania. He can be contacted at Jon.doughty@dorner.com.

Source: Dorner