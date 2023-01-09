In late 2022, GEA’s new Technology Center for food processing and packaging served as the host site for Poultry 201. The in-depth workshop, which is run under the guidance of the American Meat Science Association (AMSA), brought together academic and industry representatives to discuss all aspects of marination, as well as batter and breading of poultry products. Topics covered included meat chemistry, ingredient selection, marination methods, cooking and equipment maintenance.

“We have taught Poultry 201 since 2006 and it has served to educate industry professionals about further processing of poultry,” says Casey M. Owens, professor of poultry science at the University of Arkansas. “The course is continually evolving, and in recent years, we shifted to industry-hosted venues to best provide hands-on application with further processing equipment.["]

The comprehensive Poultry 201 program includes classroom material and hands-on learning. Dr. Casey Owens (pictured at the podium), professor of poultry science at the University of Arkansas, was a key contributor at this recent event. “GEA has been a hosting partner for several years[,] and the opportunity for our participants to work in their test facility is invaluable,” Dr. Owens continues. “Their Texas location offers [full-size] equipment and the ability to set up product lines for test runs and demonstrations. [...] We could not have the continued success that we experience without partners like GEA.”

The GEA Technology Center is available for all types of industry educational programs. “Our food technologists and this Texas location are ready, able and willing to assist the industry in every way possible,” says Ananta Islam, vice president food and healthcare in North America at GEA. To schedule a tour of the facility or find out more about training, go to gea.com/contact.

Source: GEA