The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the gravy component of ready-to-eat Hy-Vee beef pot roast entrée products may contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The beef pot roast entrée products were produced on various dates between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

11.6-ounce plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Use By dates of 01/03/2023 – 01/24/2023 and lot codes of 22361-23017.

25.5-ounce plastic containers containing “HyVee mealtime BEEF POT ROAST DINNER” with Best If Used By dates of 01/02/2023 – 01/24/2023 and lot codes of 22360-23016.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the establishment identified that they received a substitute gravy mix from their spice supplier that includes wheat, whereas the normal gravy mix does not. The establishment notified FSIS that the label on the back of the product does not list wheat contained in the substitute gravy mix.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers with a wheat allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications of Hy-Vee, at 515-559-5770 and tpotthoff@hy-vee.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Sources: USDA's FSIS; Hy-Vee