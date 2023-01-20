For the remainder of January, Black Angus Steakhouse is holding a chance to win a steak entrée, every week for a year through the Win Free Steaks for a Year sweepstakes. To be eligible to enter, sign up for Black Angus Prime Rewards and download the steakhouse's app. Someone who is already an existing Prime Rewards member will still have the opportunity to participate in the sweepstakes by referring a friend to enter.

Upon an initial signup, rewards members automatically receive $14 off Black Angus Steakhouse's signature Campfire Feast, a dinner for two offering two entrées, two sides and dessert ($54 + tax value). In addition, the rewards members who do not win the sweepstakes receive five points for every dollar spent at Black Angus Steakhouse, which can be redeemed for incentives like free food and drinks and money off a check.

There is no purchase necessary to enter, and the sweepstakes closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Subject to Official Rules can be found at blackangus.com/terms-and-conditions. Win Free Steaks for a Year sweepstakes is open to legal residents in the United States and D.C. who reside within 50 miles of a Black Angus Steakhouse. Entrants must be 18 years or older to enter.

Source: Black Angus Steakhouse