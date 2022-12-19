Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American steakhouse since 1964, is launching their holiday direct-to-consumer premium meats program through their online market. The Black Angus Market features a new retail line of raw, hand-cut restaurant-quality steaks for consumers to cook and eat at home. The new line is designed for people who crave high-quality, USDA Choice meat, but prefer to cook in the comfort of their own kitchens.

The online market is offering $10 off of $50 in the month of December. Use promo code 10$OFF at checkout to receive the discount.

"We are thrilled to expand our Black Angus Market, especially because fans love our quality meats and now they can create their own steakhouses in the comforts of their homes," said Deborah Shapiro, vice president of growth for Black Angus Steakhouse. "Our steakhouse brand is excited to expand its customer loyalty [by] offering discounted offers throughout the holiday season."

The Black Angus Market features their signature meats, seafood and seasonings that may be conveniently ordered online. In addition to direct shipping, the market also offers pickup at Black Angus restaurants or delivery through DoorDash and UberEats. For those looking to pick up at their local restaurant, they are encouraged to place their order online at https://blackangusmarket.com.

To further add to the experience at home, customers can check out recipes from the Black Angus Steakhouse website and YouTube channel. With Chef Fernando's tips and tricks, consumers can take their favorite meats and seafood to the next level.

Black Angus features Certified Angus Beef and USDA Choice steaks that are expertly hand-cut and trimmed by their chefs to maximize freshness. All their steaks are aged at least 21 days to develop deep, beefy flavors and ensure tenderness. Black Angus has a heritage of providing quality products at affordable prices.

For more information about Black Angus Steakhouse and the Black Angus Market, visit www.BlackAngus.com or www.BlackAngusMarket.com. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @BlackAngusSteakhouse.

Source: Black Angus Steakhouse