Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed launches its new line of American Grassfed Association-certified, regenerative, fully cooked barbeque products. Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed's new line of Barbeque Shredded Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork, made with 100% grass-fed beef and pasture-raised heritage breed pork, come fully cooked and made with Triple Crown Organic BBQ Sauce. The barbeque products are packaged in a 14-ounce microwavable and oven-safe tray made from recyclable materials. Each one is wrapped in a colorful cardboard sleeve designed with certified regenerative agriculture statements. Regenerative agriculture is a broad set of holistic management practices that support biological diversity, natural resources, native wildlife habitat and soil fertility.

The family-owned brand sources the cattle and hogs from its network of family farms across the United States, regenerating 500,000+ acres of farmland.

"We have found that today's consumer desires gourmet flavor, clean label and convenience while making a positive impact on our food system and environment. I'm elated to state these products happen to satisfy all those desires perfectly," exclaims Matt Maier, farmer owner and chief regenerative renegade of Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed.

The barbeque products are a quick and simple meal solution.

Thousand Hills' Barbeque Shredded Beef Brisket and Barbeque Pulled Pork products are available for purchase at retailers nationwide, including Natural Grocers and NCG Co-ops to name a few. They are also available online at www.lifetimegrazed.com. All products within the Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed brand support regenerative agriculture practices, with strict protocols of no antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, GMO plants, grain or grain byproducts ever given to the animals. Consumers can confidently purchase Thousand Hills products from cattle that are holistically managed, regeneratively raised, lifetime grazed and 100% grass-fed.

Source: Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed