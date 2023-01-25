At the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2023 Stakeholders Summit, the Food Bullying podcast hosts, Certified Speaking Professional Michele Payn and Registered Dietary Nutritionist Nicole Rodriguez, will discuss how partners around the plate can collaborate to reach shared goals. The 2023 event, themed “Partners in Progress: Building a Sustainable Future for Animal Ag,” is set for May 4–5 in Arlington, Virginia. An initial agenda has been posted on the event website, and early registration discounts are available through March 10. Save a seat for the 2023 Stakeholders Summit.

Today’s society often oversimplifies complex topics (including agriculture) and vilifies certain food groups, but is there a way to co-exist? In a summit session sponsored by Bayer Crop Science, Payn and Rodriguez will lead attendees through an interactive discussion that provides them with practical ideas to engage consumers in conversations about food and farming that are both meaningful and productive. The session will help attendees discover how meeting people where they are can drive conversations and engage consumers in a more impactful way, gain insight from consumer reactions to farming issues from the streets of New York City, and understand ways to capitalize on farmers and dietitians as trusted sources of information when it comes to food and farming.

“The [alliance] knows [firsthand] the benefits of connecting various stakeholders and partners across the food supply chain to achieve shared goals,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, president and CEO of the Animal Agriculture Alliance. “We see how easy it is for partners around the plate to be siloed and segmented based on respective areas of food production, but we also know that the most progress is made when we all come to the table for good. Michele and Nicole’s insightful session will give attendees the tools to do just that.”

Payn is an expert on farm and food, known for bringing clarity and common sense to eating choices. Payn, armed with a lifetime on the farm, science and compelling personal stories, is passionate about helping people find the truth in food and overcome misinformation. She is the founder of Cause Matters Corp., a company designed to create connections around the food plate, and has been featured in USA Today, NPR and CNN. She is also the author of "Food Truths from Farm to Table" and "No More Food Fights!" and writes from a farm in Indiana.

Rodriguez is an award-winning dietitian nutritionist based in the New York City area. In addition to serving a diverse clientele via her telehealth-based practice, she is also the co-founder of Step Bite Step, a weight loss and physical activity program. A self-described “ag-vocate,” Rodriguez is passionate about empowering individuals to feel good about the abundance of food choices at their fingertips. While Rodriguez loves working one-on-one with clients toward their health goals, she also helps spread the word about food via her brand partnerships, which have included American Dairy Northeast, the New York Beef Council, Bush Brothers and Co., General Mills, Wish Farms, California Leafy Greens and Bayer Crop Science. She has been featured in numerous outlets and publications including Good Housekeeping and Livestrong.

For general questions about the summit, contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call 703-562-5160.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance