From the farm gate to dinner plate, our food system is experiencing an unprecedented rate of change, and shifting consumer preferences are part of what is driving this evolution. Danielle Cummins, senior intelligence analyst at Aimpoint Research, will share the five macro forces that are transforming consumer purchasing habits at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2023 Stakeholders Summit. The event, themed “Partners in Progress: Building a Sustainable Future for Animal Ag,” is set for May 4–5 in Arlington, Virginia. The summit agenda has been posted on the event website, and early registration discounts are available through March 10. Save a seat.

Propelled by five macro forces, the next generations of consumers are completely transforming the way we relate to brands, products and the environment. Combined, these five macro focuses are leading to a rise in "food consciousness" not only across continents, but across all generations. During her summit session, Cummins will discuss how, in a time of rapid transformation, the entire food system will need to determine how to maintain relevance. Cummins will also share how restaurants, retailers, distributors, food processors, farmers and all businesses involved in the agri-food value chain can be vigilant, adaptable, innovative and proactive when it comes to building relationships and meeting consumer demands, including creating visibility from field to shelf.

“Consumer purchasing habits continue to change year-over-year and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Emily Solis, manager, communications and content, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “Historically, younger generations are the ones that drive change, and Generation Z is no exception. Based on a study from Aimpoint Research, [summit] attendees will learn about the forces driving this change and be enlightened on the current trends we’re seeing manifest in the marketplace – and most importantly, how they can take action to secure their place on consumers’ plates.”

Cummins brings an immense amount of experience in the agri-food community to her role at Aimpoint Research, a global strategic intelligence firm. Cummins uses both her personal and career experience in agri-food to help clients on a wide variety of projects. Her expertise in dairy, fruit, and crop production serves clients in those areas of business, in addition to her valuable insight on crop insurance, policy and regulation. Prior to joining the Aimpoint team, Cummins has worked for two members of Congress, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, The National Association of Conservation Districts and Farm Credit East. She grew up in New York learning about the dairy community and specialty crops.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance