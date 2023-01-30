Tyson Foods is honoring K-12 foodservice operators nationwide with the return of the third-annual Tyson K-12 Hunger Hero program. Entries are now open, and five recipients will be announced in April 2023 to win a $5,000 grant and prizes to be used for their district’s foodservice program.

Winners are selected by the Tyson Foods K-12 team, recognizing individuals working in a school district foodservice program who are raising expectations and improving the cafeteria experience for children in school districts across the country.

“We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the everyday heroes in our children’s schools[ — ]the foodservice workers that help fuel our future,” said Andrew Williams, Tyson Foods’ director of channel development for K-12 foodservice. “Our Hunger Hero program allows us to celebrate those who are not only serving nutritious and delicious meals but making a difference in students’ lives.”

Hunger Hero grant funds are used to enhance their school’s foodservice program, continuing to bring positivity and fight food insecurity in their schools. The five winners will also receive Hunger Hero branded socks, hats and aprons for the district’s foodservice staff, as well as personalized cartoon depictions of the winners to be used for future Hunger Hero communications.

Melody Lockhart, a 2022 Hunger Hero, is a 34-year foodservice worker at Dayton Elementary in Dayton, Pennsylvania. Her commitment to bringing students together and helping them overcome allergy struggles are just a couple of reasons Lockhart’s story was a fit for a Tyson K-12 Hunger Hero.

“Food brings us together,” said Lockhart. “When children come to lunch at Dayton Elementary, they know the staff cares by the smile on our faces and the food we serve.”

The submission form for entries is now open, allowing personal submissions and submissions for someone in the school district foodservice program who works hard every day to bring a smile to a child’s face while serving nutritious meals. The submission period ends on March 12, and recipients will be announced in April alongside the release of their story and personalized Hunger Hero character.

Tyson Foods’ K-12 foodservice programs are dedicated to feeding the future. With a portfolio of protein products, on-trend recipes and flavor inspirations, alternate feeding programs and accredited continuing education opportunities, this program is designed for the unique challenges that come with keeping students nourished. Learn more at www.TysonK12.com.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.