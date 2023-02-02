Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta recently received donations from Henning Cos. and the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) during the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), in Atlanta, Georgia. The IPPE is the world’s largest annual trade show for the poultry and egg, animal food and meat industries.

Henning Cos. presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to Beth Buursema, development director corporate partnerships for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation. USPOULTRY matched $2,000 of Henning Cos.’ contribution, with Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms and outgoing USPOULTRY chairman, presenting the check. This is Henning Cos. first donation to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

"We are really pleased to provide this donation to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. We have seen first-hand how Children’s has played an important part in helping children,” said Jason Anderson, vice president of agriculture, Henning Cos.

“Henning [Cos.'] leadership in contributing to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is appreciated by our [association.] We are pleased to add to this donation, as IPE is celebrating 75 years this month of calling Atlanta home,” said Levengood.

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is reliant on donors like Henning [Cos.] and USPOULTRY to accomplish its mission of making kids better today and healthier tomorrow through philanthropic contributions. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta provides medically-needed [health care] to the children of Georgia, including families that could not otherwise afford to pay,” said Buursema.

Sources: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association