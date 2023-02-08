Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta recently received donations from Jamesway and the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) during the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), in Atlanta, Georgia. The IPPE is the world’s largest annual trade show for the poultry and egg, animal food and meat industries.

Denis Kan, president of Jamesway, presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to Beth Buursema, development director corporate partnerships for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation. USPOULTRY matched Jamesway’s contribution with Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms and outgoing USPOULTRY chairman, presenting the check. Christian Jordan, vice president of sales and marketing for Jamesway, and John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY, joined in the presentation. Jamesway has donated to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for 13 years, and USPOULTRY has donated for 12 years.

"This is our [13th] year of contributing to this worthy cause, and we are pleased to provide this donation to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta,” said Kan.

“Jamesway’s continued leadership in contributing to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is appreciated by our [association.] We are pleased to again match this donation, as IPE is celebrating 75 years this month of calling Atlanta home,” said Levengood.

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is dependent on donors like Jamesway and USPOULTRY to achieve its mission of making kids better today and healthier tomorrow through philanthropic donations. Children’s offers medically-needed healthcare to the children of Georgia, including families that could not otherwise afford to pay,” said Buursema.

Sources: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association