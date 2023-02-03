The North American Renderers Association (NARA) is announcing that Anna Wilkinson has been named the association’s vice president of communications. Wilkinson will also serve as vice president of communications for the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation (FPRF), the rendering industry’s research organization.

For the past four years Wilkinson has been the director of communications for NARA and FPRF, where she has managed all internal and public NARA communications, public relations and marketing for the association, and also served as communications director for the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation (FPRF). In the position of communications vice president, Wilkinson will expand on this role, overseeing all of NARA and FPRF’s communications.

During her tenure as director of communications, Wilkinson spearheaded numerous programs and broke new ground for the association. In her first year, she implemented and oversaw the organization’s sustainability-focused rebrand and name change from the National Renderers Association (NRA) to the North American Renderers Association (NARA). She also launched NARA’s rendering podcast, "The Invisible Industry," which she directs and moderates. More recently, Wilkinson petitioned for the rendering industry to be recognized with a National Day.

“Anna has been instrumental in elevating NARA’s communications efforts, and it has been a pleasure working with her over the last four years,” NARA and FPRF President and CEO Kent Swisher said. “This promotion is well deserved.”

"It's truly an honor to continue my work with NARA, the rendering community, and our wonderful members and staff in this position," Wilkinson said. "I look forward to continuing to spread our important sustainability message, telling rendering’s story, and educating the public on the environmental benefits of rendering.”

Wilkinson is a seasoned communicator with numerous published articles to her name and over a decade of experience in the sustainability industry. She has been interviewed on NPR and quoted in publications including The Huffington Post, The Washington Post and ABC News. Wilkinson received a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Marymount University and is a 30-year Northern Virginia resident.

Source: North American Renderers Association