JLS Automation welcomes Shawn Rauchut to its team as vice president of finance and accounting.

In this newly created position, Rauchut will be responsible for the company’s financial planning, cash management and revenue recognition process in partnership with the leadership team, where he will report to Craig Wolfe, chief operating officer.

“Shawn brings a strong understanding of lean process improvement, budget planning and forecasting, complex data analysis and decision making,” said Wolfe. “His proven track record in financial oversight, leading cross-functional collaboration, employee engagement, and organizational strategy execution will help JLS continue to grow and achieve its strategic business goals.”

Rauchut comes to JLS with over 30 years of financial experience in manufacturing. He has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Shippensburg University, a Master of Business Administration in accounting and finance from Lebanon Valley College, as well as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from Villanova University. Early in his career, Rauchut spent over seven years working for Legrand Home Systems Inc. as controller. Following this, he has held the role of chief financial officer at Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. and New Penn Motor Express. More recently, he held the role of vice president of finance at Graham Engineering Corp.

Source: JLS Automation