Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing that they have appointed a new vice president of finance, Andy Schutt. In his role, Schutt is responsible for leading the finance department, all reporting, banking relationships and FP&A activities.

"Andy's extensive background in financial leadership, coupled with his successful track record in steering companies through strategic growth, makes him a valuable addition to the Verde team," said Verde Farms President Brad Johnson. "With Andy on our team, we are confident we will continue to grow substantially as we revolutionize the meat aisle with our Beef From A Better Place."

Prior to joining Verde, Schutt served as chief financial officer at Kill Cliff, a consumer product company specializing in clean energy drinks, leading them through significant growth and implementing numerous margin improvement strategies. Prior to Kill Cliff, Schutt was the president and CFO of Imedex, a global provider of medical education, where he led the company through a successful financial turnaround.

"I am thrilled to join Verde Farms, a pioneering force in the CPG industry that is a true trailblazer in sustainable practices that aligns perfectly with my passion for driving positive change," said Schutt. "The proven success of Verde as a staple brand, as well as the organic and sustainable beef category as a whole, makes this journey an exciting one."

For more information on Verde Farms, visit here, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Source: Verde Farms