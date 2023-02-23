Pescanova U.S.A. is expanding its value-added, ready-to-cook seafood products in retail. The expanded portfolio includes Toss & Serve Shrimp, Protein Pasta made from wild Alaska Pollock, Shrimp Skewers and Shrimp Skillet Meals. From flavorful, ready-to-cook shrimp to protein-rich pasta, Pescanova meets consumer demand for convenient solutions.

“We understand today’s consumers want easy, time-saving meal solutions, which is why we’re excited to be expanding our ready-to-cook seafood offerings on-shelf,” said Chris Maze, president and CEO of Pescanova U.S.A. “This year, we’ll be launching a protein pasta made from wild Alaska Pollock for consumers seeking better-for-you pasta alternatives. We’ll also be introducing Shrimp Skillet Meals that include pasta and veggies for a quick and easy meal solution.”

For consumers looking for a complete meal kit, Pescanova is introducing a line of frozen Shrimp Skillet Meals, featuring responsibly sourced shrimp, vegetables, traditional pasta and chef-developed sauces. The flavorful Shrimp Skillets are slated to launch this spring in three flavors, including Shrimp with Pesto, Broccoli and Linguini, Shrimp with Tomato Feta Sauce & Rotini and Shrimp with Mediterranean-Style Scampi & Spaghetti.

Pescanova is also introducing a line of Shrimp Skewers, featuring responsibly sourced shrimp marinated in bold gourmet sauces like Garlic Butter, Sweet & Spicy and Chipotle Barbecue Sauce. The frozen Shrimp Skewers come raw and cook up in less than 10 minutes.

Pescanova has also launched a Protein Pasta made from responsibly caught, MSC-certified wild Alaska Pollock. Pescanova Protein Pasta is a gluten-free, low-carb pasta alternative that delivers the taste and texture of traditional pasta with the naturally nutritious benefits of seafood. This fully cooked, flavorful pasta heats up in just 2 minutes and contains only 70 calories per serving for consumers looking for easy meal solutions that align with their diet. Pescanova Protein Pasta is available in three flavors, including Garlic Basil, Lemon Pepper and Tomato Basil. Pescanova has partnered with Genuine Alaska Pollack Producers (GAPP) to ensure they are getting wild Alaska Pollock that is both sustainable and traceable.

Pescanova Toss & Serve Shrimp features responsibly sourced shrimp in a convenient heat & serve format. The frozen, pre-sauced shrimp cooks in just 8 minutes for a fast and flavorful meal any time of day. Toss & Serve Shrimp is available in three flavors, including Shrimp with Salted Butter and Garlic Sauce, Shrimp with Citrus Herb Sauce and Shrimp with Chipotle Sea Salt Sauce.

Pescanova provides easy-to-prepare meals in minutes. From pre-sauced Toss & Serve Shrimp and Shrimp Skewers to flavorful Protein Pasta and complete Shrimp Skillet Meals, Pescanova’s value-added seafood solutions can help attract customers and boost sales.

Learn more at www.pescanovausa.com or click here to contact the sales team.

Source: Pescanova